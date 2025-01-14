Raising Canes withdraws plans for Macomb County site

Search for missing Warren mother centers around landfill and more top stories

Search for missing Warren mother centers around landfill and more top stories

Search for missing Warren mother centers around landfill and more top stories

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Plans have been scuttled for bringing the fast-food chicken restaurant Raising Cane's to Macomb County.

A site plan review for the south corner of Gratiot Avenue and West Vergote Drive was on the agenda for the Jan. 7 Chesterfield Township Planning Commission meeting.

But the application is now officially listed as "withdrawn."

The public hearing process on the application wrapped up Sept. 3; and a related agenda item was postponed Dec. 3, according to the planning commission's monthly meeting agenda.

"Cane's has decided to move on from this location due to some of the ongoing challenges they've been facing (nothing to do with the Township). Based on this, we will let the application expire," Tom Szafranski with the engineering firm Kimley-Horn said in a December email to township officials.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers started in 1996 in Louisiana, and opened 118 sites during 2024. It has a location coming soon on Ford Road in Canton (in Wayne County); along with existing locations in the East Lansing and Toledo, Ohio, areas.