Radioactive waste blocked from being dumped at Wayne County site, judge rules

A preliminary injunction has confirmed – and expanded – a temporary restraining order preventing radioactive waste from being dumped at a Wayne County, Michigan, facility.

The legal fight began in 2024 over radioactive soil currently in New York state that dates back to the creation of the atomic bomb during World War II. The lawsuit was brought by Van Buren Township, Belleville, Canton Township, Romulus and Wayne County.

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans said July 23 that the waste will be shipped to another state, but did not say where exactly the shipment will go.

The new court order from Michigan's Third Circuit Court Judge Kevin Cox goes beyond the initial restraining order last fall. It prohibits any radioactive waste from any location in the country from going to the Wayne Disposal Inc. site at 49350 North I-94 Service Drive.

"We stood strong with our community allies speaking collectively with one voice that we do not want this type of waste in our community. By doing so, we sent a statement to our lawmakers that has triggered legislation providing further protection against receiving radioactive waste that is pending in the state legislature," Van Buren Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara said about the latest ruling.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is managing the removal of low-level radioactive soil from Lewiston, New York, a legacy of the Manhattan Project, the secret government project to develop atomic bombs during World War II, featured in the 2023 movie "Oppenheimer." About 6,000 cubic yards were expected to be hauled into Michigan.

The lawsuit came after a tense town hall meeting last fall, along with claims by some elected officials that they were unaware at first about plans to bring the material to Van Buren Township.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had stated that the Wayne Disposal site in Van Buren Township was the closest licensed facility that could handle the hazardous material.

