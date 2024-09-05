Michigan residents question radioactive waste shipments to state at town hall

(CBS DETROIT) - Radioactive waste from the making of the atomic bomb is coming to Michigan, and on Wednesday, residents were able to ask why.

People packed into the town hall at the Wayne Community College District Ted Scott Campus. Concerned residents lined up to question representatives from EGLE, the Army Corps of Engineers, and Republic Services, among others.

"I care about what this is going to do to my property values, as well as to my health," said one woman in attendance.

The waste in question is from the Manhattan Project, 6,000 cubic yards of mostly soil and some concrete from Niagara Falls, New York.

Experts at the town hall said the waste is not dangerous and has very low levels of radiation.

The Army Corps of Engineers is responsible for the waste from the Manhattan Project. Their representative said they are moving the waste to the Wayne Disposal in Van Buren Township because the facility is licensed and equipped to handle the material. Many residents said they don't agree.

"I say look at the track record. Do your research," said resident Chris Donley.

Donley said the facility's history of violations and fines doesn't bring him comfort. For him and many others, this situation feels like deja vu. Just a year and a half ago, a similar town hall was held for the waste coming from the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment.

"When they get caught, the public uproar happens; the politicians pound their chest, and say, 'We're going to do what we can do to stop it.' And nothing changes. We're here to make sure we get changes," said Donley.

The experts on the panel, as well as state and national lawmakers, explained how waste deliveries from out of state are entirely legal. Many say it's time to change the laws.

"So what you want is state law that regulates this. But that means we need bipartisan support to get state laws changed," said Rep. Debbie Dingell.

Lawmakers in attendance say they plan to introduce legislation that could ban hazardous waste facilities or raise tipping fees, making it more expensive to dispose of waste in Michigan.

"You all know it costs $13 to dispose of a ton of waste in a landfill in Wisconsin. Do you know how much it costs in Michigan? Thirty-six cents," said Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

Residents said they hope bipartisan support can get those laws passed to prevent any more hazardous waste being sent to Michigan.