Manhattan Project radioactive waste is not coming to Michigan, Wayne County officials say

Radioactive soil from New York that was expected to come to Metro Detroit has been blocked, Wayne County officials say.

In a statement on July 23, County Executive Warren Evans says the waste will be shipped to another state, but did not say where exactly the shipment will go.

"Wayne County was the original destination for that toxic material before Judge Kevin Cox of the Wayne County Circuit Court granted a temporary restraining order, which was sparked by strenuous community pushback," Evans said. "This pushback molded a collaborative effort involving citizens, communities and government entities that resulted in a successful lawsuit. Although I certainly do not envy the community that will receive this waste, it was my job to fight for the people of Wayne County and that's what I did to the best of my ability."

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was managing the removal of low-level radioactive soil from Lewiston, New York, a legacy of the Manhattan Project, the secret government project to develop atomic bombs during World War II that was featured in the 2023 movie "Oppenheimer."

In August 2024, it was announced that the waste was coming to Wayne County, prompting community members to file a lawsuit.

A month later, Canton Township, Van Buren Township, Romulus and Belleville were awarded an injunction against Wayne Disposal for accepting the waste. At the time, elected officials, including two members of Congress, claimed that they were left in the dark about plans to bring the shipment of World War II-era radioactive soil to Michigan.

It was not the first time waste was set to come to Michigan.

In February 2023, officials halted a shipment of toxic waste that was set to come to Wayne County from East Palestine, Ohio, after a train derailment. Evans said then that the county was unaware of any waste coming to the area.