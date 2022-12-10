QLine riders react to newly-passed state bill

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit's QLine could receive a significant boost in funding in the near future.

After Michigan's House and Senate passed SB 1223, it now heads to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office for signature.

The bill could bring up to $5 million annually to Detroit's QLine. The legislation would be in effect until 2039 meaning, nearly $90 million could be invested over the next 17 years.

QLine's route stretches a little over three miles down Woodward Avenue.

"I go to Wayne State University and it's my main transportation for class," said WSU student Jackalyn Knoblauch.

Financing for the funds would come from the state's "convention facility development fund" which consists of hotel and liquor taxes. For the 2021 fiscal year, records show the fund brought in more than $100 million.

As potential changes are in for the QLine riders, Detroit Now News spoke with riders who feel the services should be broader.

Marco Cardamone says he rides the QLine a few times a month.

"It doesn't cover enough of the city I think it should go further down Woodward maybe to Royal Oak," he said.

The street car has been in operation since 2017. The cost is free to riders after changes were made during the pandemic.

"Making it free was the best decision they've made because it's my main transportation, because otherwise, I'd be walking an hour," Knoblauch says.

Riders believe as the street car grows popular, the punctuality of the car is declining.

"It's just a lot of lengthy process because people will constantly hit the open door when [others are] running to the station," Knoblauch said.

"It's slower than driving, and I'm just like...I don't go downtown enough to where I need to take it," Cardamone added.