PWHL Detroit adopts Detroit Clutch as team name

The Professional Women's Hockey League announced the team logos and names on Tuesday for its newest franchises, including Detroit. The Motor City team will be known as the Detroit Clutch.

The hint on Detroit's social media ahead of the introduction said, "start your engines."

The formal announcement continued the vibe with historic automotive video clips and a caption that includes, "We honor the roads that brought us here. But the road ahead is ours to create."

The team previously showcased its inaugural season uniforms with black and white as the main colors, gray and red as the trim colors, with Detroit as the branding. The team's name and logo are expected to be included in the uniforms starting with the 2027 season.

Detroit picked up one of the four expansion teams for the PWHL's fourth season as the league continues to add teams. Manon Rhéaume was named the franchise's general manager, and Josh Sciba was named coach.

Detroit will begin its inaugural season on the road, Dec. 6, against PWHL Las Vegas. The home opener against the New York Sirens is Dec. 12 at Little Caesers Arena. Detroit is part of the league's Western Conference.

The other PWHL teams whose names were announced on Tuesday are the Hamilton Havoc, San Jose Sea Lions, and the Vegas Vanguards.

The above video originally aired on May 6, 2026