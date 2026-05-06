Watch live: Detroit awarded PWHL franchise for 2026-27 season

The Professional Women's Hockey League is expanding to Detroit.

The Motor City was awarded an expansion team for the 2026-27 season, the league and Ilitch Sports + Entertainment announced Wednesday morning. The team will play at Little Caesars Arena.

CBS News Detroit is streaming live coverage of the press conference at 10 a.m. ET.

Ilitch Sports + Entertainment press conference

What : Ilitch Sports + Entertainment and city officials to make an "exciting announcement" at Little Caesars Arena.

: Ilitch Sports + Entertainment and city officials to make an "exciting announcement" at Little Caesars Arena. Date : Wednesday, May 6, 2026

: Wednesday, May 6, 2026 Time : 10 a.m. ET

: 10 a.m. ET Online stream: Live on the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

"Detroit is one of the great hockey cities, shaped by generations of players, teams, and fans who have helped grow the game at every level. Bringing a PWHL team to Little Caesars Arena is an exciting next step for our city and for the continued momentum of women's hockey," said Chris Ilitch, president and CEO of Ilitch Companies. "This moment also reflects our broader vision of using sports as a catalyst for Detroit's continued revitalization — strengthening community engagement, supporting economic growth, and contributing to the city's long-term development. We're proud to support the PWHL's growth, welcome these athletes to our city, and inspire the next generation of women and girls to pursue the game at the highest level."

PWHL Detroit's primary colors are black and silver. The team's name and logo will be announced at a later date. Ally Financial will serve as PWHL Detroit's inaugural partner, with team jerseys to feature an Ally patch on the chest.

In addition to being the PWHL's newest market, Detroit will host the 2026 PWHL Awards Ceremony on June 16 and the 2026 PWHL Draft on June 17. The draft will be at the Fox Theatre and is a ticketed event open to fans.

The PWHL is currently an eight-team league, comprised of four teams in both Canada and the U.S. The league dropped the puck on its inaugural season in January 2024.

The PWHL has included Detroit in its past three Takeover Tour series as part of the league's effort to bring professional women's hockey to new and existing fan bases.

The Takeover Tour was widely seen as a way to test potential markets, and the 2025 game in Detroit set a record for attendance at a professional women's hockey game in the United States.

Among those competing in PWHL's eight existing teams is Megan Keller, a native of Farmington Hills who skates for the Boston Fleet and was on the 2026 Team USA women's ice hockey roster.

The USA women's ice hockey team won a gold medal during the 2026 Olympics.