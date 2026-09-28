PWHL Detroit to host New York Sirens for inaugural home opener in December

PWHL Detroit will host the New York Sirens for its inaugural home opener at Little Caesars Arena in December.

The two teams will meet on Saturday, Dec. 12, at noon in a Professional Women's Hockey League regular-season game.

PWHL Detroit opens its inaugural season on the road against PWHL Las Vegas on Sunday, Dec. 6, at 8 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena in an all-expansion team matchup.

The still-unnamed team will announce its full regular-season schedule on Oct. 2.

The Motor City was awarded an expansion franchise for the 2026-27 season in May, and hosted the 2026 PWHL Awards Ceremony and the 2026 PWHL Draft in June.

Women's hockey pioneer Manon Rhéaume was named the franchise's general manager, while Southeast Michigan native Josh Sciba was tapped as the team's first coach. Sciba spent the prior two seasons as an assistant coach with Sirens.

Tickets for the Dec. 12 home opener went on sale at 11 a.m. Monday and can be found purchased through Ticketmaster.