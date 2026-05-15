Women's hockey pioneer Manon Rhéaume named GM of PWHL Detroit expansion team

Women's hockey pioneer Manon Rhéaume has been named the general manager of the Professional Women's Hockey League's (PWHL) Detroit expansion team.

Rhéaume joins the Detroit franchise after four seasons working in hockey operations for the Los Angeles Kings. Before her time with the Kings, Rhéaume served as the girls' division director of the Little Caesars AAA Hockey Club in Michigan.

"Manon is a pioneer whose impact on the game extends far beyond the ice," said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations, in a statement. "She brings an unmatched hockey resume, a championship mindset, and a lifelong commitment to growing the women's game. Her experience at every level of hockey, combined with her leadership and vision, makes her the perfect person to lead PWHL Detroit into its inaugural season.

Rhéaume made hockey history when she became the first woman to sign a professional hockey contract and play in an NHL game. A goaltender, Rhéaume played in two preseason games for the Tampa Bay Lightning in 1993. Rhéaume later played with several minor league hockey teams.

In addition to her professional playing career, Rhéaume won two gold medals at the IIHF Women's World Championship and a silver medal at the 1998 Olympic Winter Games in Nagano, Japan.

"I'm incredibly honored and excited to join the PWHL and help build something special in Detroit," said Rhéaume. "This city has such a deep hockey tradition, and the passion for hockey here is truly special. The growth of women's hockey has been incredible to watch, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to help shape the future of the sport alongside the PWHL. I can't wait to get started and build a team that Detroit fans will be proud of."

The PWHL awarded Detroit an expansion franchise on May 6. The team will play at Little Caesars Arena. The club's name and logo will be announced at a later date.

In addition to being one of the PWHL's newest markets, Detroit will host the 2026 PWHL Awards Ceremony on June 16 and the 2026 PWHL Draft on June 17. The draft is at the Fox Theatre.