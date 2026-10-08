PWHL Detroit unveils new jerseys ahead of inaugural season

PWHL Detroit is gearing up for its first season in the league with the unveiling of new uniforms.

The jerseys come in black and white as the main colors (home and away, respectively), with gray and red trim. The word "Detroit" is stitched diagonally on the front. The jerseys for the 2026 season will debut at the team's first home opener at Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 12.

The jerseys, produced by Bauer, also feature Ally Financial's logo as the team's inaugural partner.

PWHL Detroit

The team name and logo have not yet been revealed, but will be incorporated in the uniforms for the 2027 season.

This jersey feels like Detroit—bold, tough, and built with purpose," said PWHL Detroit forward Hilary Knight in a statement. "There's a standard that comes with representing this city, and I love that. We have the opportunity to build something from the ground up, create an identity people can rally behind, and make this jersey mean something. I'm ready to wear it and get to work this season."

Fans can purchase the 2026 jerseys in the week leading up to the PWHL Opening Weekend, Dec. 5-6.

Tickets for the Dec. 12 home opener are now on sale and can be found purchased through Ticketmaster.