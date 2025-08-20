Frustrations flare over proposed El Car Wash in Ferndale

There is pushback in Ferndale involving a proposed car wash along Woodward Avenue near College Street.

At that intersection sits an empty eyesore surrounded by broken glass and trash. It's the site of a former Tim Hortons restaurant, which, if approved, may become an El Car Wash.

"Take your car wash somewhere else. An industrial area, commercial area ... this is a residential area. There's no car washes, hardly any car washes in a residential area, and there's good reason for that," said resident Jonathan Bourland.

Bourland and his family have lived next door to the vacant building for nine years. Air and water pollution that the proposed car wash could create is one of his many concerns.

"There's going to be a ton of traffic down this street, ton of traffic piled up here. The vacuums are going to be right here across the alley from my daughter's room, so it's going to be very noisy," Bourland said

"I'm not against car washes, but this is an industrial facility. It's not something that belongs in a family neighborhood," said Jennifer Baker.

Baker, Bourland's wife, says plans for this car wash were introduced to the community over a year ago. It's a proposal that neighbors feel would negatively impact the city.

"We like living in a bustling, urban neighborhood. That's not something we're against, but the car wash will just break up our whole downtown area; will stop businesses from moving in. I'm hopeful that the city will do the right thing by us, and we'll get this issue resolved," said Baker.

The city of Ferndale issued the following statement regarding the proposal:

"City of Ferndale staff have been working with the developer of El Car Wash over the past 12 months on their submittal. Staff's focus has always been on the criteria by which the Planning Commission recommends and City Council approves or denies a Special Land Use request. That criteria includes not detracting or reducing the desirability of the area, being harmonious with the intended character of the existing area, and enhancing the public health, safety, welfare, and economic benefit of the City. Based on staff's review, staff does not believe this proposal meets any of the above criteria." "Staff is aware of neighborhood concerns with the proposed El Car Wash. Staff was in attendance at the neighborhood meeting where residents overwhelmingly told the developer this was not a proposal that would meet the City's master plan goals, or Special Land Use criteria. While staff understands the neighbors' concerns, the property owner has a right to submit the proposal for review by the Planning Commission and City Council. Based on the published staff report on the proposal, City staff agrees with the neighbors' concerns." "Since 2022, the City of Ferndale and the State have invested millions of dollars to make Woodward Avenue more pedestrian-friendly, linking east and west Ferndale, and creating a safe and welcoming community. Staff believes the proposed El Car Wash sets Ferndale back from these recent investments, and based on what staff has heard, the community wholeheartedly agrees. In the end, Planning Commission makes a recommendation and City Council makes the final determination of approval or denial."

CBS News Detroit spoke with neighbors about what they would like to see at this location instead. They tell us a restaurant or coffee shop, or anything that is appropriate for a residential area.

"This is not something we want here. We have several car washes within a two-mile radius that can more than meet the needs of anyone who needs a car wash. A car wash going in here would hinder our ability to thrive," said resident Meghan Buckingham.

"It's not an area that needs to be filled with traffic, noise and pollution," Bourland said.

The proposed car wash will be discussed on Wednesday at a planning commission meeting at Ferndale City Hall. The planning committee will vote on its recommendation, and that will be passed along to the city council, which will make the final decision on this proposal.

Neighbors are encouraging anyone with concerns to show up and speak out.

