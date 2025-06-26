Preliminary hearing set for man charged in missing Detroit-area woman's death

A preliminary examination for 32-year-old DeAndre Booker, who is accused of killing Warren, Michigan, mother Ashley Elkins, has been set for later this year.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, the hearing is scheduled for Aug. 1, 6 and 8.

Elkins, 30, was last seen on Jan. 2, 2025, and was reported missing by her family the following day. Investigators allege that Booker, who they say is Elkins' ex-boyfriend, killed the mother of two in his Roseville apartment before disposing of her body. Despite searches, including in a landfill, her remains have not been found.

Investigators searched Booker's apartment on Jan. 7. During a hearing earlier this year, an officer testified to finding a large amount of blood in the bathroom, adding that DNA testing confirmed the blood was from Elkins.

Booker is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, tampering with evidence, disinterment or mutilation of a dead body and concealing the death of an individual. He is also charged with lying to police in a related case.

He is currently held in Macomb County Jail without bond.

"The charges in this case are as serious as they come. We believe the evidence clearly supports the allegation that she was murdered and discarded without dignity. We are committed to seeking justice for her and her loved ones. The preliminary examination will be an important step in that process," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

