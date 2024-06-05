Preliminary exams conclude for second group of Michigan "fake electors"

Last day of preliminary exams for second group of Michigan "fake electors"

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Wednesday marked the last day of preliminary examinations for the second group of Michigan alleged fake electors, but a ruling could still be months away.

John Freeman, an attorney for Marian Sheridan, says he feels the state just doesn't have sufficient evidence.

"They're still going based on a theory that they've had for a year, and they've completely disregarded all the evidence that suggests there was no intent to commit a crime, no intent to defraud, no intent to deceive, no intent to injure, and there's no evidence of any agreement among any of these people together to commit a crime," he said.

The group of 15 total defendants, which is down one due to a plea deal, are facing felony fraud and forgery charges for claiming they were a legitimate slate of electors in order to award Michigan's electoral college votes to former President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden won Michigan by more than 150,000 votes.

Freeman said he feels confident about the defense.

"I think it's just another day of the AG's case crumbling. We've seen that over the course of the last seven days. The evidence today is more of the same," he said.

The judge in the case said on Wednesday she will make her ruling on whether there is enough evidence for the cases to go to trial at a later date, which could still be months down the line.