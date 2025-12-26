Thousands of Southeast Michigan residents without power due to ice on utility lines

DTE Energy says it's working to restore electricity for thousands of people in Southeast Michigan after ice on power lines created outages on Friday.

As of 9:30 p.m., 14,285 residents in the area are without service, according to the utility company's online outage map. That includes around 5,000 people in Oakland County.

Consumers Energy says, as of 9:40 p.m., 24,293 people in Mid-Michigan are without power.

According to DTE, power for many of its impacted areas was expected to be restored between 9:30 p.m. and early Saturday.

The region saw freezing rain on Friday morning, and DTE Energy reported thousands were without power early in the afternoon. The winter weather also created slick conditions for motorists on the road.

Officials in Oxford Township reported just before 2:40 p.m. on Facebook that the ice was "wreaking havoc" on their power lines.

Saturday will be cloudy with high temperatures in the 30s. Temps on Sunday will reach 50, though rain is expected.