Power outage announced for Bloomfield Township; related to DTE upgrades

A planned power outage is expected to happen late Tuesday morning in part of Bloomfield Township in Michigan's Oakland County.

All affected customers have already been notified by DTE so that they can unplug computers and other electronics ahead of time, Bloomfield Township's notice said. The outage will start about 10 a.m. in the area of Quarton / Telegraph / Wing Lake / Maple and last for about 45 minutes.

The outage is related to completion of electrical system improvements, the township said.