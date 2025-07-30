Michigan State Police investigating potential cyber breach at Detroit water plant

Michigan State Police and the Great Lakes Water Authority are investigating a potential breach of a monitoring and reporting system at one of the agency's water treatment facilities in Detroit.

"At no time was water quality at the plant compromised," said GLWA in a statement issued Wednesday about the incident.

The affected equipment is at the Northeast Water Treatment Plant on Eight Mile Road, which was previously part of the Detroit water system. The facility can handle about 300 million gallons a day, the GWLA website says.

GLWA is a regional agency handling water and wastewater utilities for communities in southeast Michigan, primarily those in Wayne, Macomb and Oakland counties. The agency runs a total of five water treatment plant facilities and one wastewater treatment plant.

Michigan State Police notified GWLA Sunday evening "of a potential attempt to breach a standalone monitoring/reporting system at its Northeast Water Treatment Plant, which is not connected to any water treatment processes or operations at the plant," the agency said.

"Out of an abundance of caution, GLWA put additional security protocols in place for network traffic at the Northeast Water Treatment Plant."

The investigation into the system's breach is continuing, and GLWA said it is working with "the appropriate state and federal law enforcement cyber units" on the case.