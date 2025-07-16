Port Huron police phone number spoofed during financial scam attempt

Someone attempted to enact a financial scam by spoofing the phone number to the Port Huron (Michigan) Police Department – resulting in officers issuing an alert to area residents about the circumstances.

The report was issued Tuesday after someone told police that a suspicious caller attempted to scam his elderly mother out of a large sum of money.

"To make matters worse, the scammer "spoofed" our department's main phone number — making it appear as though the call was legitimately from us. Thankfully, the family quickly realized something wasn't right and no money was sent," Port Huron police said in their report.

"Let us be very clear: The Port Huron Police Department will NEVER call you and demand money or gift cards over the phone. These types of calls are scams — no matter how official they sound or what number shows up on your caller ID."

Area residents are asked to be aware that these calls have been attempted, and let family and friends know to avoid being taken in by such a scam. Those who get a phone call falsely claiming to be from Port Huron police should hang up and call the police department directly at 810-984-8415 to report it.

The Michigan Attorney General's office also shares information about common signs of financial scams and what to do in response.