Port Huron police cite 3 businesses after underage alcohol compliance check

Police in Port Huron, Michigan, have cited three businesses for selling alcohol to a minor as a result of a compliance check operation.

Police said they sent underage "decoys" on Monday into 17 businesses and bars that have Michigan Liquor Control Commission licenses to sell alcohol. Of the 17 businesses targeted in this operation, 14 followed the law and refused to sell alcohol to underage persons.

Police followed up by saying three businesses in Port Huron were found not to be in compliance during this check and were issued citations for selling to a minor: The Raven at 932 Military Street, Bootleggers at 402 Quay Street and Señor Tequila at 321 Huron Avenue.

"The Port Huron Police Department would like to thank all establishments found to be in compliance and encourages all licensed establishments to check IDs to prevent underage minors from using alcohol," the report said.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission said it works with 18- and 19-year-olds on controlled purchase attempts at licensed businesses. The student decoys must have a valid Michigan driver's license, and each assignment takes about six to eight hours. The student decoys also must be available to participate via Zoom platform for hearings that might result from those checks.

The legal drinking age in Michigan has been 21 since 1978.