Port Huron man pleads guilty in scheme that defrauded business of over $900K

A 51-year-old man has pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in a scheme that defrauded a Harrison Township, Michigan, business of over $900,000, according to federal court documents filed on Friday.

Peter Paulus of Port Huron, Michigan, worked as a sales manager at Countertops Direct from around November 2020 through August 2023, the plea agreement filed with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan said.

Starting in January 2021 and "through the course of his employment," Paulus fraudulently moved customers' credit card payments to PayPal and bank accounts under his control, according to court documents.

The plea agreement said Paulus created display information and receipts that showed payments were sent to Countertops Direct to hide his fraudulent conduct from the business and its customers.

"The losses Countertops Direct suffered from his fraud caused the company substantial financial hardship," court documents said.

Paulus is scheduled to be sentenced on May 19, according to the Department of Justice. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.