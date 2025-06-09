2 men charged after guns found outside high school graduation in Pontiac

The Oakland County Prosecutor's office has filed formal charges against the two suspects arrested after a fight and investigation of a threatened shooting just outside a high school graduation in Pontiac, Michigan.

The arrests were announced Friday in the aftermath of what was initially believed to be a fight outside the UWM Sports Complex Tuesday evening during a graduation ceremony for the Arts and Technology Academy of Pontiac. According to the venue, about 1,350 people had registered to attend the graduation.

Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced Monday that Jamarion Hardiman, 20, of Pontiac, and Dhaeveon Whaley, 19, of Pontiac, have both been charged with carrying a firearm with unlawful intent, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and carrying a concealed weapon.

Oakland County Sheriff's deputies were called to that location about 6:30 p.m. on a report of a fight in the parking lot. Security footage and further investigation on the scene showed that Hardiman and Whaley entered the building together. The prosecutor's office said Hardiman is accused of assaulting a third person until UWM security intervened.

Multiple people then left the building, and the fight continued in the parking lot.

"The defendants were apparently unarmed at that time," the prosecutor said.

Security video showed Hardiman being struck by a car, and then he and Whaley went back to another vehicle. They could be seen crouching behind and between vehicles in the parking lot, the prosecutor's report said.

Two loaded firearms were later found underneath parked vehicles. Deputies retrieved those guns, finding both fully loaded with extended magazines and chambered rounds.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said Friday that while deputies were on scene, they were informed about a potentially threatening Snapchat post. McDonald said law enforcement has yet to verify that message or who sent it. That detail of the investigation continues.

"Law enforcement has not been able to verify the existence of the Snapchat. Therefore, we are moving forward with the charges presented by investigators," McDonald said. "This graduation event was disrupted by a fight that required a police response and, rather than walking away, it appears these defendants retrieved a gun. That's unacceptable and we will hold them accountable."

Carrying a firearm with unlawful intent and carrying a concealed weapon are charges both punishable by up to 5 years in prison and/or a $2500 fine. Possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony is punishable by a mandatory 2 years in prison, served consecutively with any other sentence.

The above video first aired on June 6, 2025.