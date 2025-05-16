Pontiac mother accused of abandoning her 3 children for years will stand trial

Pontiac mother accused of abandoning her 3 children for years appears in court

Pontiac mother accused of abandoning her 3 children for years appears in court

Pontiac mother accused of abandoning her 3 children for years appears in court

The Pontiac mother charged in the case of three children abandoned to live in squalor was in court Friday for a preliminary hearing and probable cause conference in Pontiac District Court.

The proceedings included four witnesses being called by the prosecution — a doctor and multiple law enforcement officers.

Kelli Bryant, 34, faces three counts each of child abuse related to allegedly forcing her three kids, a 15-year-old boy and a 13- and 12-year-old girl, to live in unbearable, filthy conditions in an apartment. Further, she is charged with welfare fraud related to getting money from the state as support payments, where she received an alleged roughly $30,000.

Testimony during the hearing related some of the conditions in which the youths were living. When law enforcement arrived, first responders wore gas masks and hazardous materials equipment because of the amount of trash and filth they say they saw.

The doctor then testified to the general poor health the kids were found in, including poor hygiene.

One of the witness testimonies included a statement from Bryant telling one of the law enforcement officers the following: "I hurt my children. I sacrificed my children, probably."

The defense cross-examined each witness and also sought to reduce the child abuse charges.

The judge then decided that his case would be forwarded up to the circuit court. The next court date has not been announced.

Welfare fraud over $500 is punishable by up to four years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.

Child abuse in the first-degree is punishable by up to life in prison.