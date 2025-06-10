Watch CBS News
Detroit-area man, 59, found guilty of sexually abusing teen

DeJanay Booth-Singleton
A jury convicted a Pontiac, Michigan, man, who was accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old.

Ronald Leon Jackson, 59, was found guilty of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 6. The third-degree charge comes with a maximum 15 years in prison, while the fourth-degree charge carries a two-year sentence and/or a $500 fee.

Prosecutors say that in September 2022, the teen's mother discovered Jackson had molested the 15-year-old and contacted police. DNA evidence concluded that there was sexual contact between Jackson and the teen, who is autistic.

"Ronald Jackson chose to prey upon a victim who was not only a child, but who struggles to speak for herself," said Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a statement. "I'm grateful that her mother acted decisively.  She protected her child, and she enabled investigators to get the evidence needed to hold this predator accountable."  

