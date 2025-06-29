Pontiac man accused of choking his son for falling asleep on a couch, sheriff says

A Pontiac man is accused of choking his 9-year-old son and throwing his infant son into a crib, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office alleges.

Cedric Diequell-Stevens Moore, 38, was arraigned Sunday on second- and fourth-degree child abuse. He was given a $100,000 bond and is being held in the Oakland County Jail.

The alleged abuse took place on the night of June 26 at Moore's home in the 100 block of South Edith Street in Pontiac. Deputies say Moore's 9-year-old son left the house to go to a store and went to a nearby home to get help. That homeowner called deputies.

Deputies say the boy suffered several injuries, including "welts to his torso and severe abrasions to his right eye and around his neck."

Moore's son allegedly told deputies that his dad was angry with him because he fell asleep on a couch.

The boy told deputies that his father allegedly beat him with a belt on his back, legs, buttocks and face and hit him with a broom handle before choking the boy until he passed out. The boy told deputies that before he left for the store, Moore told him, "It's gonna happen all night."

Deputies say the 9-year-old told them that his brother was crying because he was hungry and that Moore "threw" the infant into his crib.

Moore was arrested later that night at a relative's home. Authorities say he told a relative he had been "whooping" his son for stealing." When deputies examined the 1-year-old, they reportedly found healed cigarette burns on his legs and back.

The 9-year-old was taken to an area hospital, where he remains hospitalized in stable condition, the sheriff's office said. Child Protective Services has placed the 1-year-old, whose mother is currently incarcerated, according to authorities, with a relative.

The mother of the 9-year-old does not live with Moore, according to officials.

"One of the worst things we see is horrific abuse to children," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard in a statement. "It cannot be tolerated, and those responsible must be held fully accountable and their children protected."