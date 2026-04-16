Pontiac man charged with murder after fatal shooting in Oakland County

A man faces multiple charges, including murder, in the aftermath of a shooting in Pontiac, Michigan.

Jonathan Mack, 36, of Pontiac, was arraigned Thursday at 50th District Court in Pontiac. He is charged with first-degree murder, possessing a firearm by a prohibited person, discharging a firearm in or at a building, carrying a concealed weapon and three counts of possessing a firearm while in the commission of a felony, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

The fatal incident happened about 2:15 p.m. Saturday on Crystal Lake Drive in Pontiac. Kevonte Javon Smith, 28, of Pontiac was found on the ground in a driveway due to a gunshot wound, and died at the scene.

Deputies said the incident was "an apparent robbery."

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a law enforcement K-9 helped recover a weapon suspected in a fatal shooting on April 11, 2026, in Pontiac, Michigan. Oakland County Sheriff's Office

In the meantime, the suspected shooter ran from the scene. Law enforcement called on a K-9 unit and drones to search the area, making an arrest about three hours later.

"I am proud of our team that brought the case to this point, including the canine that helped find the murder weapon," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

Investigators said the two men knew each other.

Mack is scheduled for a probable cause conference on May 5. Bond was denied, court records show, and he remains in custody.