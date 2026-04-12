1 dead after shooting during apparent robbery in Pontiac, sheriff's office says; 1 arrested

A 28-year-old man is dead and another man is in custody after a shooting during what the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said was an apparent robbery in Pontiac, Michigan, on Saturday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the fatal incident on the 100 block of Crystal Lake Drive around 2:15 p.m. They found a man who had been shot in the back lying in a driveway, according to the sheriff's office. He died at the scene.

Law enforcement has identified the man shot as Kevonte Javon Smith of Pontiac.

Witnesses told detectives the suspected shooter, identified by the sheriff's office as a 36-year-old Pontiac man, ran from the scene. Law enforcement used a K-9 unit and drones to search the area.

The sheriff's office said it arrested the man on Spokane Drive in Pontiac around three hours after the shooting. Detectives have recovered the weapon used in the incident and the clothing the man wore at the time.

According to investigators, the two men knew each other.