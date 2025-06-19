Pontiac man charged with murder in deadly drive-by shooting

A Pontiac man is facing a slew of charges connected to a deadly drive-by shooting that killed an Auburn Hills man.

Tremaine Jevon Love, 32, is charged with first-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and two counts of second-offense felony firearm.

The shooting happened at around 4 p.m. on June 13 near the area of Auburn Avenue and Russell Street in Pontiac. Witnesses reportedly told deputies that a man driving a gray vehicle fired multiple rounds before continuing westbound on Auburn.

When paramedics arrived at the scene, they found the victim, 26-year-old Thomas Jerrell Washington, had been shot in his wrist and back. Washington had a weak pulse and was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Love was arrested a few hours later during a traffic stop on Middlebelt Road and Long Lake Road in West Bloomfield Township.

Authorities say an investigation shows Love allegedly fired several rounds at Washington before continuing westbound. Detectives found multiple casings on the road.

"I am very proud of our teamwork that quickly located and took into custody this murder suspect," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard in a statement. "I have said numerous times that a small number of people commit a large number of violent crimes. Given his background, it reaffirms my point. Individuals that have this proclivity for gun crimes need to do significant prison time. This individual needs to spend the rest of his life behind bars."

Love was arraigned Wednesday and is being held without bond in the Oakland County Jail.