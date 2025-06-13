Auburn Hills man killed in drive-by shooting in Pontiac, officials say

A 26-year-old Auburn Hills man was killed Friday after he was struck multiple times in a drive-by shooting in Pontiac, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials say the shooting happened at about 4 p.m. Friday near Auburn Avenue and Russell Street in Pontiac. Witnesses reportedly told deputies that a man in a gray vehicle fired several shots before continuing west on Auburn Avenue.

When paramedics arrived at the scene, they found the victim had been shot in the wrist, back and torso. Officials say the man had a weak pulse and was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives say an initial investigation shows the suspect fired multiple rounds at the victim before continuing westbound. Several shell casings were found on the road. The suspect, a 32-year-old Pontiac man, was arrested within hours of the shooting during a traffic stop on Middlebelt Road and Long Lake Road in West Bloomfield Township.

"This senseless and cowardly act of a drive-by shooting has now destroyed multiple lives," said Sheriff Michael Bouchard in a statement. "The victim of this shooting and the perpetrator who should now spend his life behind bars. I am proud of our team that did an amazing job of catching the suspect within hours. I look forward to the justice system holding him fully accountable."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at 248-858-4950.