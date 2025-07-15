Police in Metro Detroit warn of scammers demanding ransom, claiming victim's family member held at gunpoint

Police in Birmingham, Michigan, are warning residents of scammers after two people claimed they received a call about a family member being held at gunpoint and the caller demanding money.

Authorities said the two residents reported getting a "spoof call," or a call when the number on display is the same number associated with the family member. They said an unknown person would request ransom through Zelle or Venmo.

"Please do not send any money to anyone and attempt to get in contact with the individual the suspect claims to have. Stay vigilant and call the Birmingham Police Department immediately if you are concerned about a resident's welfare and report any suspicious activity/fraud to Birmingham Dispatch at 248-530-1870," police said in a social media post.

Earlier this month, the Waterford Police Department said some residents reported receiving a call from someone claiming to be an officer and telling the victim that they missed jury duty.

In that incident, police advised residents to hang up and not engage with the scammer. Residents should also delete any text messages and emails that they are not familiar with and spread the word to family members, specifically elderly people.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, Americans reported losing $12.5 billion in 2024 due to fraud. An AARP study released in April 2025 found that more than 100 million people in the U.S. lost money due to fraud or personal information being used.