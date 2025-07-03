Waterford police warn of scammers impersonating officers, claiming victims missed jury duty

The Waterford Police Department is warning residents of a scam where the caller claims to be an officer and tells the victim that they missed jury duty.

Police say the scammer would use the name of an actual police officer in the department and instruct the person to call 248-814-2780. Authorities say the scammer would have the victim's name, address and other personal information.

"Fortunately, we are not aware of anyone calling that number or what the rest of the scam may have entailed," police said in a news release. "The Waterford Police Department does not contact anyone regarding jury duty, for any reason. No law enforcement agency or court will communicate by phone regarding jury duty, outstanding warrants, fines or fees owed, or any other court matter."

Police advise anyone who receives a similar call to hang up and not engage with the scammer. Residents should also delete any text messages and emails that they are not familiar with and spread the word to family members, specifically elderly people.