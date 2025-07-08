Watch CBS News
Police video shows fireworks tent in northern Michigan catch fire, explode

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Michigan State Police are investigating what caused a fireworks tent in a northern Michigan parking lot to catch fire and explode. 

Police responded to a parking lot off Mitchell Street in Haring Township, outside of Cadillac in Wexford County, around 4:12 a.m. on July 5 for a report of a fireworks tent on fire. When troopers arrived in the parking lot, they found the tent on fire, with fireworks going off inside the tent. 

Crews from the Haring Township and Cadillac fire departments extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported, and no other structures were damaged. 

The Cadillac Police Department and Wexford County Sheriff's Office assisted troopers. 

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to call MSP's Cadillac Post at 231-779-6040.

