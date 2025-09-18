Bloomfield Township police urge drivers to know Michigan law involving stopped school buses

School is back in session, and that means buses will be seen on the road.

Police in Bloomfield Township, Michigan, are urging drivers to pay attention and follow the law when a school bus stops.

Bloomfield Township Police Department

According to the Bloomfield Township Police Department, officers issued 63 citations last school year for people caught on camera driving past a stopped school bus. Police tell CBS News Detroit that it is an ongoing issue, and they want people to understand Michigan law when it comes to school buses stopping.

This week, Bloomfield Township police released video of an SUV sneaking past a stopped school bus near West Maple and Franklin roads.

"It still happens quite frequently. I can tell you in the three weeks school has been in session, we've written 8 tickets at the time that video was posted, and there was a few more written yesterday," said Sergeant Nick Soley.

CBS Detroit

Soley says drivers who pass a stopped school bus will get a $500 fine under state law. But why do drivers ignore it?

"I think one, they don't understand the law, or two, they're not used to school being back in session," Soley said.

Michigan's law allows police to use any recorded video on school buses of people passing illegally, so a ticket can be issued.

"If a school bus has that stop arm out, the lights are blinking red, you must stop both directions. Even if there's that turn lane in between you, or that two or three turn lanes in between you," Soley said.

CBS Detroit

The only time this doesn't apply is when there's a physical barrier separating you from the bus.

"I think where it gets a little muddy and people don't quite understand is when you have that four, five five-lane road where the bus is in the far right facing eastbound and you're in the far right going westbound...do I need to stop? There's four lanes between us, why do I need to stop? And the answer is yes, you still need to stop. Unless there's a physical barrier or a grass or dirt barrier between you and that school bus, you need to stop," said Soley.

When overhead lights flash yellow, that means a bus is preparing to stop, and drivers must proceed with caution.

Bloomfield Township Police Department

"So, we encourage drivers, lower your speed, be cautious of the bus, you may pass the bus as long as the yellow flashers are on, but as soon as that arm comes out, you must stop," Soley said.

Safety is the top priority, and police encourage drivers to know Michigan's law or face a hefty fine.

"There's no ifs, ands, or buts about it. These are our kids; their lives are at risk," said Soley.

In Detroit, the Detroit Public School Community District installed cameras on hundreds of school buses in an effort to keep students safe at the bus stop. School officials say the cameras are a game-changer.

"This system will capture the license plate, video, and pictures of the car passing the school bus. The goal is to keep kids safe. One lost life is too many," said DPSCD executive director of Transportation Aaron Walter. "This helps us identify stops that might be unsafe or where we're issuing a lot of citations. We can look at moving that stop somewhere safer and keeping the kids out of harm's way," Walter said.