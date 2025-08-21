Detroit school district installs cameras on buses to catch drivers who illegally pass

In an effort to keep students safe at the bus stop, the Detroit Public Schools Community District has installed cameras on hundreds of school buses this year.

According to Michigan law, vehicles are required to stop 20 feet away when a school bus has its stop sign and red flashing lights on. Unfortunately, some drivers still pass by, and DPSCD hopes to catch them in the act.

CBS Detroit

"It happens every day on almost every route. It's a serious problem, especially in Detroit in urban areas," said DPSCD executive director of Transportation Aaron Walter.

Walter says each bus will have multiple cameras installed to keep track of traffic illegally passing a stopped school bus.

"Approximately four cameras on the inside plus six to eight on the outside, depending on the size of the bus. We got a 360 view all the way around the bus, and we're able to monitor the behaviors or incidents inside the bus," Walter said.

CBS Detroit

This technology is possible at no cost to the district due to a partnership with BusPatrol, a company that prioritizes public safety.

Each time a driver passes a stopped school bus in the district, they will receive a $295 citation. Forty percent of that revenue will go back to the district. The remaining revenue goes to BusPatrol.

"This system will capture the license plate, video, and pictures of the car passing the school bus. The goal is to keep kids safe. One lost life is too many," said Walter.

CBS Detroit

Last December, Michigan passed a law that allows cameras to be installed on school buses to capture drivers who fail to stop. The recorded video is then turned over to police to issue a citation.

These new cameras, Walter says, are a game-changer to keep students safe during their commute to and from school.

"This helps us identify stops that might be unsafe or where we're issuing a lot of citations. We can look at moving that stop somewhere safer and keeping the kids out of harm's way," Walter said.