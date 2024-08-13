Police search for suspects wanted in robbery at Dearborn jewelry store

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson targeted in swatting attack and more top stories

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Dearborn police are searching for suspects accused of robbing a jewelry store last week.

The robbery happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 7 in the 7000 block of Schaefer. No one was injured, according to police.

Police say two men in masks walked into the store with a rifle and demanded employees and customers to get on the ground. One suspect held everyone at gunpoint while the other began putting several items in a bag.

Police did not immediately what items were stolen.

The suspect left the store as an employee fired shots at them. Police say they left in a black sedan, possibly a 2011-2013 Mazda 3 with paint peeling on the hood and trunk.

"The Dearborn Police Department will aggressively investigate this crime and utilize all available resources to bring these suspects to justice. We are urging the public to come forward and provide information to assist with the investigation," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said in a statement.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Sgt. Jamison Carpenter at 313-943-2041 or jcarpenter@dearborn.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

