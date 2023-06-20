Watch CBS News
Local News

Police search for Detroit teen missing since June 17

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for June 19, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for June 19, 2023 02:52
screenshot-2023-06-19-200017.jpg
Bemetria Dackerman Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Police in Detroit are searching for 13-year-old Bemetria Dackerman, who was last seen on June 17.

Police say Bemetria left her home in the 15000 block of Hazelridge without permission and failed to return.

The teen was last seen wearing a white and black jacket and blue jeans. She is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, about 150 pounds, with brown eyes and a black wig.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5901.

First published on June 19, 2023 / 8:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.