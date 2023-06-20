Police search for Detroit teen missing since June 17

Bemetria Dackerman Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Police in Detroit are searching for 13-year-old Bemetria Dackerman, who was last seen on June 17.

Police say Bemetria left her home in the 15000 block of Hazelridge without permission and failed to return.

The teen was last seen wearing a white and black jacket and blue jeans. She is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, about 150 pounds, with brown eyes and a black wig.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5901.