Police investigating after pedestrian killed in Farmington Hills crash

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a 61-year-old pedestrian was killed in Farmington Hills.

The incident happened at about 6:48 p.m. on Feb. 6 on westbound Eight Mile Road near Inkster Road.

Police say officers arrived at the location and found the victim in the roadway. The man, identified as a 61-year-old resident of Detroit, was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver who struck the pedestrian was identified as a 63-year-old from Detroit. Police say he stayed at the location and cooperated with the investigation.

Authorities do not believe alcohol was a factor for the driver in this incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.