Police investigate after 3 people stabbed in Canton, Michigan

Police are investigating a triple stabbing on Tuesday afternoon at a home in Canton, Michigan.

Officers were called to the River Meadow Subdivision in the 3700 block of Parklawn Drive, where they found three victims. Police arrested a suspect, who was identified as a family member of the victims.

All three victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. Police say the victims suffered life-threatening injuries but are expected to survive. Their identities have not been released.

Canton police say there is no danger to the public.

This story is developing.