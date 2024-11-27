Police investigate 5-year-old's death in Madison Heights

2-year-old shot in Detroit, a look at your Thanksgiving forecast and more top stories

2-year-old shot in Detroit, a look at your Thanksgiving forecast and more top stories

2-year-old shot in Detroit, a look at your Thanksgiving forecast and more top stories

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities are investigating the death of a 5-year-old after the child was found unresponsive on Sunday in a Madison Heights home.

The Madison Heights police and fire departments were called to a home on Hecht Drive and discovered the child was not breathing. The child was taken to a hospital where she died, police said in an update on Thursday.

A woman who lived in the same home was arrested but has since been released pending test results, according to police. No charges have been filed; however, police say they will release an update if charges are authorized in the future.

"This was an unfortunate and tragic situation, especially given the approaching holidays. Our thoughts remain with the family and those affected by this incident," Madison Heights police say in a news release.