Police find man fatally shot inside Detroit home

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are trying to figure out what happened after they discovered the body of a man inside a home on Detroit's east side early Tuesday morning.

The body was found inside the home on the 11100 block of Findlay Street at around 9 a.m.

Not much information has been released at this time, including the identity of the victim. Detroit Police do not have any suspects in custody and a motive for the shooting has not been determined.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Detroit Police.