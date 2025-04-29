Police chase suspect dies, high school athletes injured, amid head-on crash in Northern Michigan

Farmington Hills deer decision; Trump to speak in Warren; Pistons in playoffs; and more top stories.

A head-on crash in Michigan's Benzie County killed the driver who was fleeing police and injured members of a high school golf team who were traveling in the other vehicle.

"This has been a difficult time for our school community, and we continue to keep everyone involved in our thoughts and prayers," the Charlevoix Public Schools district said in a statement.

The crash happened Sunday on M-115 between Lindy Road and Wallacker Road in Benzie County's Joyfield Township.

The Michigan State Police Seventh District said in its report that the Benzie County Sheriff's Office was pursuing a SUV that was involved in a stolen vehicle/felonious assault incident westbound on M-115. Although deputies tried to stop the vehicle, the driver continued about another mile and a half when it crossed the centerline and collided with the high school team's van that was eastbound on M-115.

The driver of the SUV, identified as a 32-year-old man from Cedar, Michigan, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers reported.

The occupants of the van, an adult driver and the students ranging in age from 15 to 18, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. The school district said the students were members of the Rayders varsity golf team who were en route to a hotel.

In addition to Michigan State Police, first responders on scene included Benzie County Sheriff's Office, Thompsonville Fire Department, Benzonia Township Fire Department and Benzie County EMS.

The investigation is continuing.