Suspect flees deputies while crossing Mackinac Bridge, attempts carjacking in St. Ignace

A Northville man being chased by police reportedly crashed through the toll gate at the Mackinac Bridge amid a series of circumstances that included an attempted carjacking in St. Ignace, Michigan.

Jack Maibach, 27, was lodged at the Mackinac County Jail after a pursuit involving multiple law enforcement agencies from Northern Lower Michigan and the Upper Peninsula, according to reports from the St. Ignace Police and Emmett County Sheriff's office.

The Mackinac County Prosecutor's office has since charged him with fleeing and eluding, carjacking and resisting/obstructing an officer. A report will also be forwarded to the Emmett County Prosecutor's Office.

Chase started in northern Lower Michigan

The chase started about 1:50 p.m. Monday just south of Pellston, in Emmett County. That's when deputies tried to stop a vehicle for excessive speed, according to a report from the Emmett County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect refused to pull over and sped away toward the Mackinac Bridge.

As the pursuit reached the bridge about 2:10 p.m., Emmett County deputies called off their pursuit, citing "the interest of safety."

In the meantime, Emmett County notified Mackinac County law enforcement about the situation and explained the suspect was driving northbound across the Mackinac Bridge.

The driver crashed through a gate arm at the bridge's toll booth and continued northbound in the southbound lanes of I-75.

Crossing into St. Ignace

Police lost sight of the suspect after he crossed the bridge and headed into St. Ignace.

The vehicle became disabled near the Mackinac Straits Hospital on North State Street in St. Ignace, where the driver attempted to carjack another vehicle occupied by a woman and her child, St. Ignace police reported.

"The woman was able to drive away with the suspect clinging to the outside of her vehicle until he fell off," St. Ignace police added.

Shortly afterwards, a St. Ignace police officer and Michigan State Police trooper saw the suspect in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn on North State Street and attempted to take him into custody.

"The suspect violently resisted and was eventually taken into custody with the assistance of a Mackinac County deputy and a Sault Tribal Police officer," the report said.