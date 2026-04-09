Police blame potholes for New Boston Huron school bus crash; 3 students injured

Three students were checked at the scene for minor injuries after a school bus went into a ditch Thursday in Wayne County, Michigan, local police reported.

The Huron School District bus driver went off the road in the area of Clark and Judd roads about 8:36 a.m. Thursday, said Everette Robbins, Huron Township Director of Public Safety.

All students who were on the bus at the time were transferred to another bus and taken to school, or released to their parents at the scene. Three of the students reported minor injuries, police said. Those students were checked by emergency medical staff and released to their parents.

Police determined that the driver was driving at appropriate speeds.

"While driving on the right side of the road to avoid large potholes, the road gave out and caused the driver to go into the ditch," Robbins said.

In the aftermath, police said the Wayne County Roads Division and Huron Township Supervisor's office were notified of the road conditions.

Other agencies and officers responding to the call included Huron Township Fire, Huron Valley Ambulance and the Huron Township School Resource Officer.

"As always, with student safety first in all our minds, the Huron School District worked with us to make sure we had all the necessary information to conduct our investigation. The interior camera of the bus was quickly reviewed, and the actions of the driver appear to have been appropriate," Robbins said. "This appears to simply be a case of the road being soft and the driver took the appropriate actions to do what could be done to avoid something worse. We are thankful that all our kids are safe."