Watch CBS News
Local News

Police say barricade situation in West Bloomfield is resolved

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Police response to barricaded situation
Police response to barricaded situation 00:35

Police were on the scene into the overnight hours Thursday near the area of West 14 Mile Road and Orchard Lake in West Bloomfield, Michigan. 

That area in Oakland County is just west of Farmington Road. West Bloomfield Police issued a notice about 9 p.m. asking people to avoid the area if possible. 

West Bloomfield police issued a follow up notice about 6:15 a.m. Friday that the situation "has been resolved." 

Additional details were not available. 

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.