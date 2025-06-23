Watch CBS News
Police arrest kidnapping suspect on freeway in Detroit

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Police on Saturday arrested a man whom they suspect was involved in a kidnapping in Metro Detroit earlier that day.

According to Michigan State Police, the Detroit Regional Communication Center received a call from Detroit police that they were chasing a man on the northbound Interstate 75 ramp to the Lodge Freeway (M-10). MSP says troopers arrived at the scene and learned that the 36-year-old man from Detroit was a suspect in an alleged kidnapping/strangulation that happened in Canton Township and appeared suicidal.

Police believed the man had a knife and attempted to calm him down. When the man "continued to show signs of aggression," police used a Taser and took the man into custody, according to MSP. The man was taken to a hospital for mental health care. Canton police later took custody of the man.

Details on the kidnapping are unknown.

"Great work by troopers and DPD to take the suspect into custody without injury," said MSP 1st Lieutenant Mike Shaw. " The Canton Township Police Department with continue this investigation."  

