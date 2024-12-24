"Pocket dial" to 911 leads to the arrest of 4 Michigan teens

Metro Detroiters take to malls for last-minute Christmas shopping and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A teen suspect running from Michigan police was arrested after he accidentally "pocket dialed" 911 and gave away his location.

Kalamazoo police were patrolling the area of Forest Street and Rose Street at around 10 p.m. on Dec. 18 when they came across four teens. Police say one of the teens appeared to be concealing a firearm.

When officers approached the group, three teens ran off. Police were able to secure a gun before chasing the fleeing teens.

One of the teens was apprehended immediately, while a second was caught by officers a short while later.

A third teen was found after they allegedly "pocket dialed" Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch Authority, which provided officers with the teen's location on VanderSalm Court.

Using a K-9 team, police tracked the teen's path of travel and searched but found no additional items.

Officers eventually recovered a third firearm after wading through a water overflow area on the south side of Crosstown Parkway, and the final arrest was made just before midnight.

Police say three teens have been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, as well as resisting or obstructing an officer. A fourth teen is charged solely with resisting or obstructing an officer.