Plane crashes in a field behind houses in Washtenaw County

AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a plane crashed on Monday in a field behind houses in Washtenaw County.

The pilot, a 75-year-old man from Ypsilanti, was the only occupant in the plane and suffered minor injuries.

According to a post on X by Michigan State Police, troopers responded at about 3:44 p.m. to the area of Bemis Road near Rawsonville in Augusta Township, where a single-engine plane had crashed.

MSP said the man attempted to land and "appeared to overshoot the runway causing the plane to crash in a field that backed up to a row of houses."

Augusta Township Fire Chief David Music said crews were dispatched to the Augusta Woods Mobile Home Park and were alerted by the pilot of leaking fuel. Music said the leak was stopper and firefighters used putty to plug the vent pipe, spraying down the area.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash scene.

