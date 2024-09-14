Man, 40, charged in deadly Washtenaw County home invasion

(CBS DETROIT) - A Pittsfield Township man has been charged in Friday's home invasion that resulted in the death of 81-year-old Susan Hammerton.

The Pittsfield Township Department of Public Safety says the 40-year-old man is charged with open murder, assault with intent to murder, first-degree home invasion, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, assault and battery and second-degree animal cruelty. The charges were authorized by the Washtenaw County prosecutor.

Pittsfield officials say the man was denied bond.

An 82-year-old man and a dog suffered severe injuries in the attack. Both were in stable condition Saturday.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, officers responded to the home invasion just after midnight on the 1900 block of Breckland Drive.

When they arrived, they found the elderly couple with stab wounds. The victims were taken to a local hospital, where Hammerton died.

Officers arrested the 40-year-old after a nearby resident called 911 to report the man knocking on their door. He was not wearing clothes at the time of his arrest.

Authorities say the man and victims did not know each other.