Cunningham's triple-double leads Pistons to 120-111 victory over Knicks

Cade Cunningham had 29 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons beat the New York Knicks 120-111 on Saturday night.

Malik Beasley had 23 points off the bench and Jaden Ivey chipped in 16 for the Pistons, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

It was Cunningham's fifth triple-double of the season, three behind league leader Nikola Jokic.

Jalen Brunson had 31 points and 10 assists, and Mikal Bridges finished with 20 points for the Knicks, who had their four-game winning streak stopped.

New York played without Karl-Anthony Towns, who was held out due to a sore right knee, and reserve Cam Payne. The Knicks also lost Josh Hart in the fourth quarter after he picked up his second technical foul.

Detroit led by 17 points in the third quarter before the Knicks outscored them 27-14 over the final 10 minutes of the period to cut the lead to 89-85.

New York made it a two-point game in the opening minute of the fourth quarter on Ariel Hukporti's dunk. The Pistons responded with a 12-2 run and took advantage of four turnovers by New York to increase the lead to 103-89 with 7:55 left in regulation.

Pistons: Cunningham had 21 points during the first half on 7-for-11 shooting from the field, including 5 for 7 from long distance

Knicks: Jericho Sims started in Towns' place and was scoreless in just six first-half minutes.

New York honored a number of its former players who attended the game during a halftime ceremony on the court.

Detroit shot 26 for 46 from the field and 13 for 23 beyond the arc in the first half.

New York visits Toronto on Monday night. Detroit visits Boston on Thursday night.