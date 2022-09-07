Pickleball's popularity spreads across Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - It's a combination of tennis, racquetball and badminton, and it's exploding in popularity across Metro Detroit.

We're talking about Pickleball: the fast-paced sport that lately has been getting a whole lot of attention.

"It is a growing sport because you as an individual can come to the court with your paddle and play with 20 to 50 people and play with activity buddies every morning," said Judy St. Amand, ambassador of USA Pickleball.

The crazy has made its way to Seven Mile Road and Woodward Avenue in Detroit. That's where dozens of people are playing the game on the pickleball courts at Palmer Park.

Deborah Ferguson of Detroiter's Play Pickleball says just about anyone can play the game.

"It gets them out there with their friends and you get to have fun without being too competitive," Ferguson said.

Stonewall Sports Detroit started its inaugural pickleball league at Palmer Park. The group brings together members of the LGBTQ+ community across Metro Detroit for a little comradery.

"We wanted to create a safe space for LGBTQ plus folks to come and play sports which is really hard to find," said Avery Green, an organizer for Stonewall Detroit.

Just like tennis, pickleball can be played indoors during the winter time, so it's not too late to pick up a paddle and get out there for yourself.