Watch Live: Elissa Slotkin delivers Democratic response to Trump's 2025 speech to Congress

Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan is delivering the Democratic response to President Trump's speech before the joint session of Congress.

Slotkin's response began after Mr. Trump wrapped his speech, which was the longest speech of his kind.

Slotkin was elected in November after representing Michigan in the House since 2019, and replaced long-serving Sen. Debbie Stabenow in the Senate. The 48-year-old is a former CIA officer who worked in national security roles in both the Bush and Obama administrations. And in the House, she was well known for her work across the aisle, pledging on the campaign trail to bring her bipartisan approach to the upper chamber.