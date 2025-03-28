PETA offers reward in case of dog abandoned amid trash in Ann Arbor

A reward of up to $5,000 has been announced in the case of a sick dog abandoned amid a trash bin in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, also known as PETA, made the announcement Friday, saying it will provide the reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whomever was responsible for dumping the canine.

The assistance call was made about 11 a.m. Tuesday, reporting the discovery of a dog amid a trash bin on Wolverine Drive near Interstate 94 and Platt Road. The male dog, described in Ann Arbor Police Department reports as a pit bull mix, was not wearing a collar nor was it microchipped.

Because the dog could not stand on its own, Ann Arbor police and Washtenaw County Animal Control crews used a mat with multiple straps to lift the animal out.

The person responsible has not been identified.

"Dogs depend on humans to keep them safe, yet someone callously discarded this suffering dog in a dumpster and left him to die surrounded by garbage," PETA Senior Vice President Colleen O'Brien said in a written statement. "PETA is urging anyone with information to come forward immediately before the individual responsible hurts someone else."

Police ask that anyone who may recognize the dog or has information about its owner to call the AAPD front desk at 734-794-6920. Tipsters also can submit an email to tips@a2gov.org, or submit a Silent Witness tip at aapd.a2gov.org/SilentWitness.